Pat Tillman Honored by Arizona State with a Bronze Statue

At all levels, Pat Tillman continues to inspire athletes on the gridiron every day.

Prior to his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Tillman played at Arizona State for four years. Now, Arizona State has decided to immortalize Tillman with a bronze statue outside the north endzone.

A new tradition for @FootballASU begins with the unveiling of the Tillman statue.

On the statue lists a quote from Tillman:

"Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of who we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow."

Every Sun Devil will now know the type of man Tillman was. 'A Football Life': In Memory of Pat Tillman: