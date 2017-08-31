Steelers extend GM Kevin Colbert through 2020 draft

The Steelers are keeping their front-office frontman around for years to come.

Just weeks after signing head coach Mike Tomlin to a contract extension, the club on Thursday handed general manager Kevin Colbert a two-year pact that will keep him in Pittsburgh "through at least the 2020 NFL Draft," per the Steelers.

Tomlin is also signed through 2020.

"Kevin's dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years."

A symbol of the franchise's consistency in the 21st Century, Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000. He spent the first 11 years in the front office as director of football operations before taking over the helm of general manager in 2010.

"I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years," said Colbert, a Pittsburgh native. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship."

During his run with the club, Colbert has helped guide the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowl wins in three appearances. Armed today with arguably the most talented offense in the AFC outside of New England, Pittsburgh is among the favorites to make another run.

The Steelers clearly believe Colbert is the front-office magician to make it happen.