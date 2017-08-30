13 Hype Videos to Get You Ready for College Football

While we're all waiting for the NFL season to start, thankfully college football is getting underway for real this weekend (yes, it did technically start last weekend down under, but you know what we mean).
So, it's time to roll out the annual tradition of college football hype videos. The list below is varied - and growing - so check back for updates and enjoy the best the internet has to offer.
West Virginia
Using their former NFL fullback, Owen Schmitt on the narration, the Mountaineers are focused on history, tradition and 2017.
This is who we are. This is what we stand for. This is West Virginia football. Narrated by Owen Schmitt. pic.twitter.com/Tfha20pme1â WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 27, 2017
Memphis
The Tigers are channeling the 90s with their Fugees inspired, "ready or not" hype fest.
Michigan
Dancing Wolverine, and lots of Jordan Brand beauty shots! The boys will be taking on the Gators, Saturday in Arlington, TX.
ALL MAIZE#GoBlue #GoMaize ã½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rp0I1aGCmbâ Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 29, 2017
Oregon
Speaking of well-dressed... Oregon always has some of the best threads in the game and 2017 will be no different.
Get ready. It's almost here. #GoDucks #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/LJUWX1rUIlâ Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 25, 2017
Purdue
The Boilermakers had a tough 2016 finishing 1-8 in the Big 10 and 3-9 overall last year... But guess what? LAST YEAR IS LAST YEAR and its OVER. This is a new year and the Boilermakers got a new locker room.
Hyped! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootall ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/JIj7qNgOYeâ Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 25, 2017
They also kept with the non-football highlights related video theme for this hype video as well.
So, THIS just happened ï¿½ï¿½#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/jw3n9yyd7eâ Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 26, 2017
USF
"It's midnight in Tampa!" The Bulls start their season in California on Saturday.
We've been patient. We've put in the work. The time is now. It's midnight in Tampa, which means the 2017 season is OFFICIALLY HERE!! pic.twitter.com/ptWx7gEeFJâ USF Football (@USFFootball) August 26, 2017
LSU
The Tigers take it up a notch, with their 2017 trailer.
The 2017 Season Trailer is out!â LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2017
A new season begins on Saturday night. Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ixAXyBKiwi
Florida State
The Seminoles are VERY aware that other people think they aren't ready for Alabama. Are they? This video makes a strong case.
Game Week.#BeatBama pic.twitter.com/Uv5k3DUYJZâ FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 28, 2017
Colorado
Big season last year for the Buffs... and this year they're ready to take it further.
Goosebumps...â Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 26, 2017
The next chapter starts in 1ï¸â£ week#NeverStopRising ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @cu_video pic.twitter.com/2XN8z5fTEf
Georgia
Bulldogs are all about 3 letters this year... #ATD
The Reel: 2016#ATD pic.twitter.com/u4P6JJQyvGâ Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) August 29, 2017
Notre Dame
ï¿½ï¿½.#GoIrish â https://t.co/JlqCXznt2lâ Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 30, 2017
Gotcha! Not a hype video! Just the equipment guy packing up the jerseys for game day. That said, it's epic.
Ohio State
This game is not war. But like war, it can teach valuable lessons.â Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 28, 2017
This is the season of ownership. And it begins Thursday.#BeatIU #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/8KqTb9DiUC
Honestly, it's the best of the bunch thus far... so it's presented without comment.
Hawaii
You know we have to end with everyone's favorite post-game celebration.
Post-win ha'a is always the best! #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/HSWAQagyI0â Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 27, 2017