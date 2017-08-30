13 Hype Videos to Get You Ready for College Football

While we're all waiting for the NFL season to start, thankfully college football is getting underway for real this weekend (yes, it did technically start last weekend down under, but you know what we mean).

So, it's time to roll out the annual tradition of college football hype videos. The list below is varied - and growing - so check back for updates and enjoy the best the internet has to offer.

West Virginia

Using their former NFL fullback, Owen Schmitt on the narration, the Mountaineers are focused on history, tradition and 2017.

This is who we are. This is what we stand for. This is West Virginia football. Narrated by Owen Schmitt. pic.twitter.com/Tfha20pme1 â WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 27, 2017

Memphis

The Tigers are channeling the 90s with their Fugees inspired, "ready or not" hype fest.

Michigan

Dancing Wolverine, and lots of Jordan Brand beauty shots! The boys will be taking on the Gators, Saturday in Arlington, TX.

Oregon

Speaking of well-dressed... Oregon always has some of the best threads in the game and 2017 will be no different.

Purdue

The Boilermakers had a tough 2016 finishing 1-8 in the Big 10 and 3-9 overall last year... But guess what? LAST YEAR IS LAST YEAR and its OVER. This is a new year and the Boilermakers got a new locker room.

They also kept with the non-football highlights related video theme for this hype video as well.

USF

"It's midnight in Tampa!" The Bulls start their season in California on Saturday.

We've been patient. We've put in the work. The time is now. It's midnight in Tampa, which means the 2017 season is OFFICIALLY HERE!! pic.twitter.com/ptWx7gEeFJ â USF Football (@USFFootball) August 26, 2017

LSU

The Tigers take it up a notch, with their 2017 trailer.

The 2017 Season Trailer is out!

A new season begins on Saturday night. Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ixAXyBKiwi â LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2017

Florida State

The Seminoles are VERY aware that other people think they aren't ready for Alabama. Are they? This video makes a strong case.

Colorado

Big season last year for the Buffs... and this year they're ready to take it further.

Georgia

Bulldogs are all about 3 letters this year... #ATD

Notre Dame

Gotcha! Not a hype video! Just the equipment guy packing up the jerseys for game day. That said, it's epic.

Ohio State

This game is not war. But like war, it can teach valuable lessons.

This is the season of ownership. And it begins Thursday.#BeatIU #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/8KqTb9DiUC â Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 28, 2017

Honestly, it's the best of the bunch thus far... so it's presented without comment.

Hawaii

You know we have to end with everyone's favorite post-game celebration.