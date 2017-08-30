Bill O'Brien: Texans 'excited to be back' in Houston

The Houston Texans have returned to Houston.

Hours after leaving Plano, Texas, following the cancellation of their scheduled preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans arrived back in a city still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

"We're excited to be back," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters after the team's roughly 260-mile, 4 1/2-hour trek by bus Wednesday. "Football is important, and no doubt about it, we're going to get back to it soon, but right now family is the priority."

O'Brien added that players are anxious to help the community rebuild and that it was tough for players, coaches and team staff to be away from their friends and family who were in Houston during the storm.

"We can't wait to play in front of this crowd," O'Brien said. We know it's going to be so loud the roof might come off."

The Texans have been away from home since last weekend when they traveled to New Orleans for their Week 3 preseason game against the Saints. Hurricane Harvey made it impossible for the team to safely travel home, and the team took advantage of an invitation by the Cowboys to practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Although Thursday's preseason game between the Cowboys and Texans was relocated from Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Texans took the opportunity to go home after the team found out there was a safe route for them to travel back to Houston.

