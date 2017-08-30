At SMU Practice, George W. Bush Offers Support to Harvey Victims

Former President George W. Bush visited SMU football practice on Tuesday and spoke to players from Houston who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The massive storm has displaced over 30,000 people and the death toll has risen to 28 in Texas.

Thank you President Bush for coming to practice today to offer support to our players from the Houston area!@TheBushCenter pic.twitter.com/7lQRfWGrjQ â #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) August 29, 2017

Bush served as the Governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000. "I know you're going through a really rough time, just know that there will be a lot of people that are going to help you," said the former Texas Rangers owner. "The days are dark now, but they're gonna get better."

J.J. Watt is one of those people helping Hurricane Harvey victims -- Watt has helped raise over $7 million for relief efforts. The Texans, Patriots, and Jets have donated $1 million, too.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.