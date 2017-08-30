The Checkdown  

 

 

At SMU Practice, George W. Bush Offers Support to Harvey Victims

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

Former President George W. Bush visited SMU football practice on Tuesday and spoke to players from Houston who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The massive storm has displaced over 30,000 people and the death toll has risen to 28 in Texas.

Bush served as the Governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000. "I know you're going through a really rough time, just know that there will be a lot of people that are going to help you," said the former Texas Rangers owner. "The days are dark now, but they're gonna get better."

J.J. Watt is one of those people helping Hurricane Harvey victims -- Watt has helped raise over $7 million for relief efforts. The Texans, Patriots, and Jets have donated $1 million, too.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.



Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0