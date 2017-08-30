Merriam-Webster Defines "Forged" For NFL Teams

The NFL season is quickly approaching and teams are excited about the new season - maybe just a little too excited.

The Indianapolis Colts tweeted out their new slogan #ColtsForged, and it created a Twitter firestorm:

The Colts weren't taking any part of circling recent dates, instead, they decided to go to the Merriam-Webster dictionary website to circle a date -- 800 years ago.

Bad move, Colts. The official Merriam-Webster Twitter account, the semantics police, responded with one of the greatest comebacks of all time.