Merriam-Webster Defines "Forged" For NFL Teams

The NFL season is quickly approaching and teams are excited about the new season - maybe just a little too excited.
The Indianapolis Colts tweeted out their new slogan #ColtsForged, and it created a Twitter firestorm:
#ColtsForged pic.twitter.com/uZFKcW8kwaâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 28, 2017
#WordOfTheDay "Forged": copied fraudulently; fake. ï¿½ï¿½â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017
Glad we could inspire you. #TitanUp âï¸ pic.twitter.com/KbV9GI427Q
*ahem* pic.twitter.com/9L91WSaaFvâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2017
The Colts weren't taking any part of circling recent dates, instead, they decided to go to the Merriam-Webster dictionary website to circle a date -- 800 years ago.
We can circle dates too. pic.twitter.com/H1r14jgsOmâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2017
Bad move, Colts. The official Merriam-Webster Twitter account, the semantics police, responded with one of the greatest comebacks of all time.
Now, teams. There's no reason you can't ALL 'forge ahead,' much like you copied each other when you lost to the Patriots. https://t.co/s6ljyu0y6Vâ Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 30, 2017