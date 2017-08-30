The Checkdown  

 

 

Would Alabama Have Beat Florida State in 2013?

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

In sports bars across the country, fierce debates occur about whose team is better. Now, these debates have moved to Twitter and athletes are publicly involved in the conversation.

Enter: Former FSU DB Jalen Ramsey and former Alabama DB Landon Collins.

With one Ramsey tweet, the debate was on:

While it's fun to speculate and debate, there's one thing we do know: thanks to Auburn's Chris Davis and the Kick Six, Alabama was denied the opportunity to three-peat.

And who knows whether Alabama or Florida State would have been a better game, but the actual National Championship with Auburn and Florida State was legen... wait for it... dary.

*Note: If you want to keep reading, the thread continues on Twitter and it's kind of incredible; even former FSU DB Ronald Darby gets in on the action.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0