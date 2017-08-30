Would Alabama Have Beat Florida State in 2013?

In sports bars across the country, fierce debates occur about whose team is better. Now, these debates have moved to Twitter and athletes are publicly involved in the conversation.

Enter: Former FSU DB Jalen Ramsey and former Alabama DB Landon Collins.

With one Ramsey tweet, the debate was on:

BAMA lucky that 13' FSU team didn't get a chance to beat them too lol â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 29, 2017

Stop it y'all was never ready lol https://t.co/ycgbXdai5L â LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) August 29, 2017

Boi stop... we played wit teams that year! You kno what's really up lol... nobody could mess wit us that year https://t.co/NpYzYdBcuK â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 29, 2017

Man we was the only team y'all was scared of and you know it lol â LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) August 29, 2017

While it's fun to speculate and debate, there's one thing we do know: thanks to Auburn's Chris Davis and the Kick Six, Alabama was denied the opportunity to three-peat.

And who knows whether Alabama or Florida State would have been a better game, but the actual National Championship with Auburn and Florida State was legen... wait for it... dary.

*Note: If you want to keep reading, the thread continues on Twitter and it's kind of incredible; even former FSU DB Ronald Darby gets in on the action.