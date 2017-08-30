Inspired by Dez Bryant, Cowboys Fan Loses 400 Pounds

Losing weight is hard, but a little push from one of your favorite athletes makes it a little easier.

Two years ago, Cowboys super-fan Matthew Sistrunk challenged himself to lose 100 pounds just to get a signed jersey from wide receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo. Well, after losing 400 pounds Sistrunk finally got to meet Bryant.

Two years in the making. But finally meet @DezBryant. he took the time to come over to me and gave me his gloves. pic.twitter.com/og6vvqUV8l â Matthew Sistrunk (@Matt_Sistrunk) August 30, 2017

Bryant briefly spoke to Sistrunk and gave him his gloves and even some love on Instagram and Twitter.

Congrats, Matt. Your hard work does not go unnoticed! Keep throwing up the X, and losing the lbs.