Inspired by Dez Bryant, Cowboys Fan Loses 400 Pounds

  • By Daniel Greco
Losing weight is hard, but a little push from one of your favorite athletes makes it a little easier.

Two years ago, Cowboys super-fan Matthew Sistrunk challenged himself to lose 100 pounds just to get a signed jersey from wide receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo. Well, after losing 400 pounds Sistrunk finally got to meet Bryant.

Bryant briefly spoke to Sistrunk and gave him his gloves and even some love on Instagram and Twitter.

Dropping 400 pounds is not easy..way to go Matthew Blessed #throwupthex

A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on

Congrats, Matt. Your hard work does not go unnoticed! Keep throwing up the X, and losing the lbs.

