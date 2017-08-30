Inspired by Dez Bryant, Cowboys Fan Loses 400 Pounds

Losing weight is hard, but a little push from one of your favorite athletes makes it a little easier.
Two years ago, Cowboys super-fan Matthew Sistrunk challenged himself to lose 100 pounds just to get a signed jersey from wide receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo. Well, after losing 400 pounds Sistrunk finally got to meet Bryant.
Two years in the making. But finally meet @DezBryant. he took the time to come over to me and gave me his gloves. pic.twitter.com/og6vvqUV8lâ Matthew Sistrunk (@Matt_Sistrunk) August 30, 2017
Bryant briefly spoke to Sistrunk and gave him his gloves and even some love on Instagram and Twitter.
I extremely respect you https://t.co/CAeYPdeqzKâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 29, 2017
Congrats, Matt. Your hard work does not go unnoticed! Keep throwing up the X, and losing the lbs.