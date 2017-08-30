Browns ship Cameron Erving to Chiefs for fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns continue to wheel-and-deal and churn the roster ahead of their regular-season opener.

Hours after releasing cornerback Joe Haden, the team on Wednesday announced that offensive lineman Cameron Erving has been shipped to the Chiefs for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

It's surprising the Browns netted anything for Erving, who barely made an impact since being drafted in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Florida State star struggled mightily over 17 starts, operating as a flag-generating barn door who never found a natural home along Cleveland's line.

Initially seen as a replacement for Pro Bowl pivot Alex Mack, Erving failed to grow at the center position before struggling last season in spot starts at right tackle. After losing that position battle to Shon Coleman this summer, Erving became an obvious candidate for release.

At 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, Erving doesn't project as an NFL starter -- and if he does, your team is in trouble. In Kansas City, the Chiefs will do their best to turn his "versatility" into production if a swath of other linemen are lost to injury.