Packers to sign Ahmad Brooks to one-year deal

No one can say that Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson never signs free agents anymore.

The Packers are set to ink former 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks to a one-year, $3.5 million deal that can be worth up to $5 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. Brooks was released last week after an eight-year run in San Francisco.

The Brooks deal comes on the heels of the Packers signing tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks in free agency this offseason, in addition to bringing back cornerback Davon House. Thompson has traditionally been cautious to bring in veterans from other organizations, but all of the deals above were short-term contracts for players set to make a quick impact in an area of need.

Green Bay has two excellent starting outside linebackers in Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, so Brooks will likely be asked to play a role as a rotational player without a full complement of snaps. He adds depth and flexibility to move Matthews around the defensive formation. Brooks, 33, has lasted into his 11th season in the NFL because he's solid as both a pass rusher and setting the edge on rushing downs.