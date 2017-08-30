Transactions: Bucs, Griffin agree on contract extension

Because of a shoulder injury, Ryan Griffin has likely lost the backup quarterback job in Tampa Bay to Ryan Fitzpatrick. That didn't stop the Bucs from giving the young signal-caller a contract extension Wednesday, however.

The team announced they have given Griffin a one-year extension through 2018. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal likely brings down the quarterback's base pay for 2017 but gives him a chance to compete for the backup job behind Jameis Winston next season.

Griffin, who was on the Bucs' active roster in both 2015 and 2016, signed a restricted free agent contract with Tampa Bay this offseason. He was injured in the Buccaneers' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering a shoulder injury that did not require surgery.

Griffin completed four of his nine pass attempts for 57 yards before departing with the injury. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Griffin was "outplaying" Fitzpatrick prior to hurting his shoulder.

Here are some other transactions we're tracking Wednesday:

1. The Cleveland Browns released veteran cornerabck Joe Haden. Rapoport reported the Saints, Cowboys, Colts and Steelers have already shown interest in signing Haden.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed linebackers Carlos Fields and Christian Tago. They also announced they waived cornerback Mitchell White and released cornerback Ron Brooks.

3. The Atlanta Falcons announced they waived wide receiver Reginald Davis III, offensive tackle Wil Freeman and safeties Jordan Moore and Deron Washington. The team also announced it reached an injury settlement with tackle Kevin Graf.

4. The Tennessee Titans have waived (injured) both cornerback Jeremy Boykins and wide receiver Mekale McKay.

5. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Rapoport adds Roberts' deal is worth $12 million with $6.45 million guaranteed.