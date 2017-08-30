What to watch for in Week 4 of NFL preseason

The last week of the preseason is upon us with 16 games slated for Thursday night, including two on NFL Network. Although most of the starters and key contributors around the league will be parked comfortably on the bench as a precaution against needless injury, this fourth and final test still has plenty to offer viewers.

With a historic cutdown day looming, a 24-hour period during which over 1,000 players will be released, Week 4 of the preseason acts as many fringe players' last chance to stake a claim for a spot on the roster, or even the practice squad. Don't tell them these games don't count. This one matters more than most. Plus, there are position battles, at quarterback and elsewhere, that need sorting out.

Here's what we're watching for from each team in games going down this weekend (all game times Eastern).

THURSDAY

Bengals at Colts, 7 p.m.

Bengals: Cincinnati's offense looked absolutely "electrifying" against Washington with all of its young weapons on the field. The Bengals' offensive line continues to be a major question mark, but the speed of Joe Mixon and John Ross can help alleviate those concerns. Cincy won't tell much in the finale, but look for how they manage their now-crowded running back room of Mixon, Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.

Colts: This is Scott Tolzein's team. (That is an accurate sentence written in the year two-thousand-and-seventeen.) With Andrew Luck's shoulder status still concealed like state secrets, Tolzein has been pegged to lead Indy into the season under center and should see some snaps against Cincinnati. Lacking depth, Indianapolis' secondary needs another look now that Vontae Davis is out for multiple weeks.

Jaguars at Falcons, 7 p.m.

Jaguars: The second-worst quarterback situation in the AFC South belongs to Jacksonville. Blake Bortles was the starter before he was benched for Chad Henne before he was then re-named the starter -- for Week 1. The Jags are must-see TV if only for the chaos at the QB position. If Bortles and Henne are pulled early, stick around for Brandon Allen, who has shown out -- and could get starting snaps before the season closes. Anything is possible in Jacksonville.

Falcons: No Devonta Freeman. Minimal Matt Ryan. What to do with Dan Quinn's dirty birds? Tune in for Atlanta's brand new stadium with its halo screen and an ill-located Chick-fil-A. If shiny statues aren't your thing, then pay attention to the new guys, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and rookie defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley, who will be tasked with not ruining a good thing in the ATL.

Lions at Bills, 7 p.m.

Lions: With Matthew Stafford paid up, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty in Motown and focus on the men in the trenches. Ezekiel Ansah is finally healthy, but there is still cause for concern on the defensive line, which is losing depth by the week. Who will replace Jordan Hill (injured), Kerry Hyder (injured) and Armonty Bryant (banned for four games) to put third-down pressure on opposing QBs?

Bills: Say hello to Mr. Nathan Peterman! It's the rookie slinger's time to shine with starter Tyrod Taylor still in concussion protocol. Bills Mafia is clamoring for Peterman to start Week 1, and the Buffalo coaching staff might not have a choice. Can the fifth-rounder breathe some life in Buffalo's QB ghost town?

Eagles at Jets, 7 p.m.

Eagles: Philadelphia's running game is an enigma lathered in mystery wrapped in a hoagie. LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood could be splitting carries to start the season, but aside from Darren Sproles, who's backing them up? Legendary college runner Donnel Pumphrey and impressive rookie Corey Clement will battle -- TO THE DEPTH -- for the final RB spot.

Jets: Josh McCown, a 38-year-old injury-prone journeyman who was just named the Week 1 starter on Monday, will see snaps in a preseason finale. That's the state of New York's QB position. Christian Hackenberg will get the bulk of reps in his final shot to inspire hope before the gauntlet begins, while the hampered Bryce Petty (MCL) might not see the field. Fun.

Rams at Packers, 7 p.m.

Rams: Where is Aaron Donald? Not in Los Angeles, and likely not in northeast Wisconsin on Thursday night. The defensive tackle's holdout continues, while Donald practices by himself in Pittsburgh. Forget the development of Jared Goff in Sean McVay's offense. Without Donald in the fold, the Rams will be in trouble on the defensive line, which needs big efforts from the likes of Tanzel Smart.

Packers: If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy throughout the season, this week will be one of the last times backup quarterback Brett Hundley has a legitimate opportunity to put some quality tape out there, ahead of his impending 2019 free agency ... and the 2017 trade deadline.

Steelers: Mike Tomlin wanted more "varsity" talent at the tight end position, so he traded for Vance McDonald. That spells bad news for the pass-catching Jesse James, who started last season but might be fighting for targets and snaps with Pittsburgh's newest acquisition, starting Thursday.

Panthers: Cam Newton's shoulder will be resting safe and sound on the Charlotte sidelines, so let's turn our attention to a fan favorite and roster hopeful instead. Rookie linebacker Ben Boulware, the captain of Clemson's 2016 championship defense, has yet to record even a tackle this preseason, but he's a notable name that could earn a place on the Panthers' roster or practice squad if he makes the most of his increased opportunities Thursday.

Giants: Big Blue's running game needs work. Paul Perkins, Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman have done little to inspire confidence in the position so far. If the preseason finale doesn't sort out the depth chart, expect the Giants to swing a deal on cutdown day.

Patriots: Who will replace Julian Edelman? That's what Pats fans want to know. That's what you and your fantasy team want to know. That's what Bill Belichick ... probably already knows because he is an all-seeing eye that takes no days off. Thursday night will provide opportunities for potential roster cuts like Austin Carr to prove they can fill in for Edelman and be New England's next target monster.

Redskins: Washington's offense has been sluggish to say the least this preseason; with Kirk Cousins under center the 'Skins failed to produce a first down through their first three drives last Sunday. The additions of Terrelle Pryor and Samaje Perine have done little to expand the offense's capabilities. Maybe Jay Gruden isn't playing his hand in the preseason and isn't worried, but the coach might want another extended look at his starting unit this Thursday, just in case.

Buccaneers: It's a Hard Knock life for Jeremy McNichols. The rookie back out of Boise State was heralded as the second coming to the suspended Doug Martin, but has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. Can the rookie play his way onto the roster and avoid a nationally televised release?

Browns at Bears, 8 p.m.

Browns: It's a bear market in Cleveland. The Browns are reportedly shopping quarterback Brock Osweiler and offensive lineman Cameron Erving, and will likely showcase their talents in the Windy City on Thursday. The castoffs should get just enough time on the field to prove their viability and their ability to avoid season-ending injury.

Bears: If you're a fan of Mitchell Trubisky, this is the game for you. The rookie is scheduled to start and play the entire game on Thursday night for the first time in his young career. Playing against starters for only a few series, it will be difficult to glean how much the second overall pick has improved since his dynamite debut. But hey: Any reps are good reps.

Cowboys at Texans, Canceled

UPDATE:The Cowboys-Texans preseason game slated for Thursday in Arlington has been canceled as the Texans head back to Houston to help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

If you wish to donate to J.J. Watt's flood relief fund, click here. Go here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Harvey.

Ravens at Saints, 8 p.m.

Ravens: Injuries have ravaged Baltimore's roster this preseason, so don't expect many starters to take the field. However, Kamalei Correa and Patrick Onwuasor will compete Thursday night for the starting weak-side linebacker spot vacated by the injured Albert McClellan.

Saints: Adrian Peterson shouldn't see another preseason snap, but rookie Alvin Kamara looks to get the bulk of the carries Thursday after sitting out Saturday's game to give the veterans some run. A speedier option than A.D. and Mark Ingram, Kamara will be a joy to watch against second-stringers.

Dolphins at Vikings, 8 p.m.

Dolphins: Miami was victimized in the secondary against the Eagles last week, so coach Adam Gase might want to take a long look at the potential starters before benching them on Thursday night. If Xavien Howard, Byron Maxwell and Alterraun Verner don't gel in the final go-around, the playoff-hungry 'Fins could go after a veteran presence via trade or free agency.

Vikings: Some things never change. Offensive line is an issue in Minneapolis again. After getting obliterated on national TV by the Niners' front seven last week, the Vikings need to shuffle the deck with Nick Easton and Pat Elflein and have a bounce-back performance, even if it's in a Week 4 preseason game.

Titans: If you're not on the Taywan Taylor train, what the hell have you been doing with your summer? Drinking lime-a-ritas and waiting for Corey Davis to return? Taylor is a real-deal gadget receiver, who has been all over the field this preseason. Look for Tennessee to showcase their own Tyreek Hill against K.C.

Chiefs: Kansas City could get its first look at Reggie Ragland on Thursday night. The former Bills middle linebacker, acquired by the Chiefs in a Monday morning trade, hasn't played a regular-season game, but K.C. hopes he is the missing piece in the middle of Bob Sutton's defense, which is similar to that of former Bills coach Rex Ryan.

Cardinals at Broncos, 9 p.m.

Cardinals: Punter battle! We're sure you've been following Arizona's booter beef for quite some time now, but in case you've been slacking, here's a primer. Richie Leone and Matt Wile have both attempted eight punts. Leone has averaged 48.4 yards per punt with a long of 61, while Wile has just 43.5 yards per punt. However, the latter has a longer long (65) and more punts inside the 20. It's a dead heat in the desert.

Broncos: While Denver looks to trade T.J. Ward, the Broncos will also be focused on the backup QB position. After Paxton Lynch (shoulder) went down for multiple weeks, Vance Joseph told reporters the team would explore all options to find a suitable backup. Denver might just have one in-house in Kyle Sloter. The rookie out of Northern Colorado has an opportunity to not only win a roster spot, but be Trevor Siemian's backup for Week 1.

Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m.

Chargers: After triumphing in the Fight for L.A., one would assume that there's nothing left for the Bolts play for this preseason. THAT PERSON WOULD BE WRONG. Anthony Lynn said this week he'll be looking at secondary depth in the finale, but the real player to watch is Cardale Jones. The third-string quarterback acquired via trade from Buffalo looks to get a ton of playing time in San Francisco.

49ers: With ol' Vance McDonald in Pittsburgh, who fills the void at tight end? San Francisco will roll with rookie George Kittle, who has impressed the Niners' staff so much they felt the need to get rid of McDonald, and former Redskins tight end Logan Paulsen, whom Kyle Shanahan coached in D.C.

Seahawks at Raiders, 10 p.m. (Live on NFL Network)

Seahawks: The running back battle in the Emerald City is real. Thomas Rawls, when healthy, should be the starting back, but Eddie Lacy's job is not as secure. Chris Carson has looked like the better back throughout preseason. We'll see if that continues on Thursday night.

Raiders: Yes, this matchup means Beast Mode is playing his former team for the first time since unretiring, but if you think Marshawn Lynch is playing more than one series in this game, you belong in the loony bin -- or at least the Black Hole. Look instead to Oakland's secondary, which won't have rookie Gareon Conley, who just returned to practice, and needs reinforcements.