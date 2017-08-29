Unhappy with Your Madden Rating? Swap Jerseys

(Packers / Snapchat/)

Madden 18 came out earlier last week and players around the league have noticed their ratings, especially in Green Bay.

Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Jeff Janis had an excellent idea to raise some of their Madden ratings -- just change practice jerseys.

There you have it - Jordy Nelson, 91 overall, wants to raise his 88-speed rating, and Janis is concerned about his 62-awareness rating. This Hail Mary catch to force overtime against the Cardinals in the 2016 Postseason has to be worth a few point, right?