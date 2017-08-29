Ezekiel Elliott's suspension appeal to stretch to Day 2

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension appeal hearing in New York will stretch into a second day, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

After lasting nearly 10 hours on Tuesday, Day 2 of the appeal hearing will resume on Wednesday and possibly a Day 3 on Thursday, Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access. The Dallas Cowboys running back is attending the appeal, which is being heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson. Elliott is scheduled to testify under oath at the hearing and will stay until it's over, Rapoport reported.

The NFL suspended Elliott six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The ruling came after the NFL's year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made against him by Tiffany Thompson, who identified herself as his former girlfriend to authorities.

Elliott's six-game ban stems solely from the league's investigation into the domestic violence allegations made by Thompson in July 2016, a league source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. In a statement released by the league, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said independent advisers who reviewed the evidence gathered by the league "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Elliott, 22, has denied the allegations. He was never charged or arrested.

If Elliott's full suspension is upheld on appeal, he would be barred from taking part in any team activities starting on Sept. 2. He wouldn't be eligible to play until the team's Week 8 contest against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 29.