NFL Network to air Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Thursday's preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, which was relocated to AT&T Stadium in the wake of devastating flooding in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, will be shown live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

The teams announced that all game proceeds from both the Texans and Cowboys will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston relief fund that supports the efforts of the American Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast. All tickets to the game are $25.

The NFL officially relocated the preseason finale for both teams from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium on Monday. The relocation was anticipated after the hurricane slammed into Southeastern Texas over the weekend, causing substantial and unprecedented flooding in the region. Over the weekend, Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones offered to host the game at AT&T Stadium.

The Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million to relief efforts. Texans star J.J. Watt has raised at least $3 million in donations.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.