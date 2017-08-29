Brady, Rodgers, Watt, Johnson and Long Highlight SI Cover

It's that time of the year when Sports Illustrated releases their 2017 NFL Preview Edition.
This year, SI has four regional covers: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.
While Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt have been featured on the Sports Illustrated cover before, it's a first for David Johnson.
Might not know me at the start of my career, but I promise you'll know me at the end of it! #JustGettingStarted #SI2017 #GodsBlessings pic.twitter.com/BBwH0zNnzNâ David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) August 29, 2017
And as noted by recently retired punter Pat McAfee, it's also a first for Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kyle Long. Just in a small, small... look closer... way.
Very happy for @Ky1eLong getting an SI Cover #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/vvzcgw7kFkâ Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2017
Do you see him? It had to be tough to make a 6'6", 313-pound lineman that small. We're glad Kyle is able to find the humor in it:
Lmfao https://t.co/inWRyIEuPMâ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) August 29, 2017