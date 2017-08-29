Rodgers and his giant mustache answer to no one

Print
  • By Dan Hanzus
More Columns >

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to facial hair. Like millions of men, he'll experiment from time to time -- quietly convincing himself the reflection staring back at him in the bathroom mirror is new and different and superior.

For many men, this period of follicle self-exploration usually ends once your significant other sees what you've got going on. In my own past, women come down hard on the 21st-century male mustache. It's immediate banishment is a bummer, but life is dotted with such minor disappointments.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't have to worry about these obstacles. He is single -- your proverbial free bird -- and if the Packers quarterback wants to channel his inner Wilford Brimley, there's no one to stop him. It's easy to envy this level of lip-caterpillar liberation.

The Brimley is the type of mustache that makes you look like you're perpetually perturbed about something. (One unsubstantiated theory: The weight of the Brimley doesn't allow the facial muscles to curl into a smile.) Perhaps the look represents the story behind the 'stache for Rodgers.

Football is less than two weeks away. Time to put your game face on.

Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments