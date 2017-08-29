Devonta Freeman (concussion) cleared to return

The Atlanta Falcons will see the return of their star running back to practice on Tuesday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that tailback Devonta Freeman will be fully cleared to practice after being sidelined with a concussion for more than two weeks.

Though Freeman will likely not play in Atlanta's final preseason game, it's a great sign for the defending NFC champions to have their lead back be fully healthy heading into a redemptive season.

Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million extension earlier this month, making him the highest-paid running back in the league. In his two seasons as Atlanta's starter, the two-time Pro Bowl back has compiled 3,175 total yards and 27 touchdowns.