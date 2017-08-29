Jets gauging trade market for veteran RB Matt Forte

Ahead of this weekend's roster cut down period, plenty of teams are gauging the trade market for desirable veterans.

The Jets, with running back Matt Forte, are no different.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, via sources with knowledge of the trade talks, that the Jets are looking to move the dual threat back. Forte, 31, rushed for 813 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago in New Jersey, adding 263 yards and a touchdown receiving.

As Pelissero noted, moving Forte with his $4 million guaranteed salary will not be easy. They'll have to consider at least eating a portion of Forte's check to attract a higher bidder.

It's actually a surprise it has taken so long for Forte's name to surface. The Jets began shedding veteran contracts in March but kept the still-useful Forte all preseason. Pivoting toward a youth movement, the Jets would be far better off feeding the younger Bilal Powell or any of their recent draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Forte remains a valuable asset. He rushed for more than four yards per carry this preseason and, in the bigger picture, has not missed more than three games in a season since 2011. He has never played fewer than 12. Teams looking to break in a rookie quarterback could do far worse than one of the best receiving backs of the last decade. Of course, any team with Super Bowl aspirations and a thin running back depth chart might also be high on the two-time Pro Bowler at the right price.