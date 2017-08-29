Colts CB Vontae Davis (groin) to miss multiple weeks

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with an injury to another major player.

Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters on Tuesday that corner Vontae Davis is dealing with a "significant" groin injury, per the Indy Star's Zak Keefer. The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss multiple weeks. Davis won't undergo surgery at this time.

Missing the physical corner for any amount of games is a massive blow to a Colts defense that couldn't afford to lose its best veteran cover man. New GM Chris Ballard spent the offseason upgrading a thin defense, including adding first-round safety Malik Hooker. Indy remains woefully thin at corner, especially with second-round pick Quincy Wilson dealing with a knee issue.

Davis brings a needed physical presence to the Colts secondary, which could get picked on without him to track opponents' No. 1 receivers. The 29-year-old has played through injuries in the past -- missing just nine games in five seasons with the Colts, despite some nagging lower-body issues.

The Colts will pray his groin injury heals fast. With questions about Andrew Luck's Week 1 status, Indy is staring at the very real possibility of playing multiple weeks to open the 2017 season without its top player on each side of the ball.