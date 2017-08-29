Around the NFL  

 

 

Colts CB Vontae Davis (groin) to miss multiple weeks

  • By Kevin Patra
The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with an injury to another major player.

Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters on Tuesday that corner Vontae Davis is dealing with a "significant" groin injury, per the Indy Star's Zak Keefer. The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss multiple weeks. Davis won't undergo surgery at this time.

Missing the physical corner for any amount of games is a massive blow to a Colts defense that couldn't afford to lose its best veteran cover man. New GM Chris Ballard spent the offseason upgrading a thin defense, including adding first-round safety Malik Hooker. Indy remains woefully thin at corner, especially with second-round pick Quincy Wilson dealing with a knee issue.

Davis brings a needed physical presence to the Colts secondary, which could get picked on without him to track opponents' No. 1 receivers. The 29-year-old has played through injuries in the past -- missing just nine games in five seasons with the Colts, despite some nagging lower-body issues.

The Colts will pray his groin injury heals fast. With questions about Andrew Luck's Week 1 status, Indy is staring at the very real possibility of playing multiple weeks to open the 2017 season without its top player on each side of the ball.

