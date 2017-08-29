Browns shopping Brock Osweiler, Cameron Erving

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to move several big contracts ahead this weekend's roster cut downs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Browns are trying to trade corner Joe Haden, quarterback Brock Osweiler, and offensive lineman Cameron Erving, per a source informed of the team's plans.

None of the names on the list are a surprise for the rebuilding Browns.

Osweiler has been on the block seemingly since the Browns acquired his $16 million contract in a swap with the Houston Texans that netted Cleveland a second-round pick. With DeShone Kizer being named the starter and Cody Kessler in line as the backup, the Browns have little use for Osweiler on the roster. He could be cut if no trade partner appears.

The Browns would like to get out of Haden's contract, which is set to pay him $32.9 million over the next three years. Since signing his six-year $74.7 million contract in 2014, the two-time Pro Bowler's play has fallen off precipitously. He's also dealt with injuries, missing 14 games the past two seasons.

Erving, a 2015 first-round pick by the previous regime, hasn't found a home on the Browns offensive line. He's line up at center, guard and tried out at tackle this offseason. Erving has struggled at every spot.

With the Browns embracing a youth movement attempting to jettison disappointing players makes sense. Whether they can find trade partners willing to ship them draft picks for those contracts remains to be seen.

UPDATE: The Browns released veteran cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday, the team announced.