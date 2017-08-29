Injuries: Tyrod Taylor remains in concussion protocol

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback room remains a partially filled chamber.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday that both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates remain in concussion protocol.

Taylor exited the team's third preseason game Saturday after getting his head slammed to the turf on a sack.

The Bills head into Thursday's preseason finale with rookie Nathan Peterman and newly signed Keith Wenning as the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster. McDermott noted he's mindful of exposing Peterman in the fourth preseason game, as the fifth-round pick could be the starter Week 1, per Chris Brown of the team's official website.

In other Buffalo injury news, McDermott said he's cautiously optimistic receiver Jordan Matthews will be ready for the season opener. Matthews has been limited in practice with a chest injury and has not been cleared for full contact.

Other injury news we are tracking on Tuesday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) is expected to be ready for Week 1.

2. New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said in a conference call he's optimistic quarterback Bryce Petty will be available for Thursday's preseason finale, per Eric Allen of the team's official website. Petty left last week's game with a knee injury. Rapoport reported Petty suffered an MCL injury.

3. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco has resumed throwing as he continues to make progress in returning from a back injury that has kept him sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason. Flacco still hasn't been cleared to practice.

Harbaugh added he's "optimistic" wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) will be ready to play by Week 1.

4. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis has a "significant" groin injury and is week to week, coach Chuck Pagano said. He could miss multiple games.

5. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman cleared concussion protocol and is back at practice.

6. Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn expects defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

7. Oakland Raiders rookie Gareon Conley (shin) is practicing and off the PUP list. He is expected to be ready by Week 1 after dealing with serious shin splints.