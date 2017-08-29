Watch 333-Pound Andrew Whitworth Turn on the Boosters

Effort matters -- just ask the NFL coaches who are trying to finalize their 2017 rosters. It isn't always all about who made the big play, but who makes the right play and consistently gives it their all. In Saturday's Chargers vs. Rams preseason game, defensive end Melvin Ingram scooped up a fumble and ran it back for a 76-yard touchdown. It was an exciting return by Ingram, but take a look at the hustle from No. 77 on the Rams in in this clip:

That is Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth -- he's 6-foot-7, 333 pounds and 35 years old. Next Gen Stats clocked Whitworth at a top speed of 18.20 MPH. He didn't end up catching Ingram, but Whitworth gave Don Beebe-esque effort in a preseason game.

The effort wasn't lost on Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap:

Can we get this man an oxygen tank:

...and a trainer ASAP?