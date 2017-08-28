5 of the Best On-Field Proposals

What's more romantic than gutting it out on the gridiron for four quarters then proposing to the love of your life? Nothing. Football is back, and so are on-field proposals.

On Saturday, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Azania Stewart after he was taken out of the preseason game.

Watson now joins a list of athletes who have proposed to their significant other on a football field.

Here are some of our favorite proposals from such occasions:

1. Boise State' Ian Johnson Proposal After the Fiesta Bowl

Make the Fiesta Bowl as a small school. Check. Score the winning 2-point conversion against the Oklahoma Sooners. Check. Propose to the girl of your dreams. Ultimate Check.

2. Samford Bulldogs Linebacker Proposes After Victory

Ed Sheeran, roses and a football field, isn't that every bride's dream? Deion Pierre even got his teammates to snap and sway to the music, just to propose to his girlfriend.

3. UCLA' Stan McKay Proposes to His Girlfriend with His Teammates Help

Stan McKay had his UCLA Bruins teammates behind him when he proposed to his girlfriend and once she said yes, they lost it.

4. DeShawn Shead's Surprise Proposal After Overtime Victory

When you are a part of the Seattle Seahawks LOB, nothing can stop you.

5. Greg Jones Proposes to Girlfriend After the Super Bowl

The biggest game of Greg Jones' life and he decided to make it even better by proposing to his girlfriend after the Giants Super Bowl win against the Patriots.