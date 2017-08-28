Comedian Erik Griifin Takes the Rams for a Ride

To live and play in L.A. ... beaches, beautiful people, and a comedian to drive you around training camp!

The Los Angeles Rams had a special guest on cart duty - I'm Dying Up Here, star Erik Griffin.

You probably know Griffin from his work on Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates or Workaholics, or maybe you know him from just being Adam Devine's best friend -- but now you should know him as the man bold enough to call Jamon Brown, "a big nerd" to his face, and walk away just fine.

Classic Hollywood.