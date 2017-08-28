Adolphus Washington acquitted of weapons charge

Buffalo Bills defensive end Adolphus Washington was found not guilty of a misdemeanor weapons charge on Monday, according to Hamilton County (Ohio) Court records.

Ohio Judge Jackie Ginocchio found Washington not guilty in the non-jury trial stemming from his July 11 arrest on a concealed weapons charge in Sharonville, Ohio.

Per the arrest and investigation report, Washington was at Splash Cincinnati Water Park as police officers were clearing out a crowd in a lot. Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle; just feet away from officers. [Washington] did not inform officers beforehand."

Lt. Keith Schoonover of the Sharonville Police Department told NFL.com that Washington has a valid concealed carry weapon permit in the state of Ohio. The charge is a violation of a subsection of the state law, according to Schoonover.

"He wasn't arrested for having the gun, it was how he handled the situation," Schoonover told NFL.com. Schoonover added that Washington cooperated with the officers at the scene.

As a rookie with the Bills last season, the former third-round pick recorded 2.5 sacks in 15 games played, including 11 starts. He was suspended from his final collegiate game at Ohio State -- the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame -- following a citation for solicitation.

Washington played primarily with the first-team defense this week against the Baltimore Ravens.