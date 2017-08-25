Marquette King Loves the CFL and Its Crazy Open-Field Kicks

The Canadian Football League has been around since 1958, but the league and its nuances remain a mystery to many NFL fans. The latest example can be seen in this clip:

I -- along with the vast majority of NFL fans -- have no clue what's going on here. However, it looks like a punter's paradise to the Raiders' Marquette King.

According to Wikipedia (a.k.a. the most trustworthy fact checker on the internet), the video above shows a series of "open-field" kicks -- a legal CFL play where players can kick the ball from anywhere on the field.

Props to Hall of Famers Doug Flutie and Warren Moon for excelling in two leagues and--quite literally--two different games.