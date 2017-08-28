John Harbaugh receives one-year contract extension

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is getting a little breathing room on his deal.

With a contract originally set to expire after the 2018 season, Harbaugh got his pact extended a year, the Ravens announced Monday.

Harbaugh has been the team's head coach since 2008, going 85-59 (.590) in the regular season and 10-5 in the playoffs with a Super Bowl win in 2012 over his brother, John, and the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a welcome extension for Harbaugh, who has had to oversee the aging of Baltimore's once-heralded defense and a rash of injuries over the past five seasons. The former special teams coordinator took over for Brian Billick just six years after Billick led the team to a win in Super Bowl XXXV.

The Ravens have been in a sort of limbo over the past four seasons. Since 2013, the team has finished 8-8, 10-6, 5-11 and 8-8. Always seemingly in contention for at least a portion of the season, the Ravens have been searching for an identity and a way to sustain their success. In 2016, their defense had one of its best seasons since the 2012 Super Bowl run. This past offseason, the team added veterans like running back Danny Woodhead and wideout Jeremy Maclin to help push their offense in the same direction.

Despite these uneven times, Harbaugh is still widely considered one of the better head coaches in football. He is 10th among active coaches in wins and winning percentage. The Ravens also have made the playoffs in all but three of Harbaugh's seasons, and since Harbaugh's arrival in 2008, only the Patriots have won more playoff games.

He is the third head coach in franchise history, alongside Billick and the late Ted Marchibroda.