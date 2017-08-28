Stefon Diggs Challenges Marquise Goodwin to a Race

On your marks. Get set. Race!

After the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers game, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Marquise Goodwin swapped jerseys.

Let's take a closer look... via his signature (sans autograph), Diggs made a proclamation to Goodwin:

(Ric Tapia / NFL/)

"We can race anytime!" said Diggs.

When Diggs (2015) and Goodwin (2013) entered the NFL Draft, they ran their 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and 4.27 seconds, respectively.

One more note, Goodwin is an Olympian - participating in the long jump in the 2012 London Olympics. I'm sure Diggs would love to say he beat an Olympian in a 40-yard dash.

It seems like that 40-yard race would be as close as the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match.