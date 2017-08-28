Paxton Lynch to miss a few weeks with shoulder sprain

The Broncos will open their season without the help of Paxton Lynch.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday that Denver's backup quarterback will miss Thursday's preseason finale "and then a few weeks" after suffering a right shoulder sprain in Saturday's win over the Packers, per a source informed of the injury.

Lynch's banged-up shoulder won't require surgery, with Palmer being told that "rest and recovery is really what is needed" for the second-year signal-caller.

With Trevor Siemian locked in as the starter, Denver is expected to look around for potential help under center. Kyle Sloter and Chad Kelly are both on the roster, but neither has taken a snap in a game that matters.

With teams set to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, more than a few arms will become available for the Broncos to pick from. And for those keeping score at home, yes, Colin Kaepernick remains available.