DeShone Kizer hopes to end 'that list' of Browns QBs

DeShone Kizer already knows about the list.

The ugly, winding procession of names who have toiled under center for the Browns since the team's return to the league in 1999.

Named as Cleveland's Week 1 passer, Kizer hopes to be the bookend to the endless search for a competent arm in Northeast Ohio.

"This is a really unique situation in the sense that I grew up in a town in which everyone is probably 50-50 divided between the Lions and the Browns," Kizer said of his days in nearby Toledo, Ohio. "That split allowed me to learn quite a bit about this organization and obviously the question marks that have always been at quarterback.

"You see that list grow and grow and grow and you hear the people and the chatter throughout the whole community, so now to be put on that list and hopefully ending that list will be an awesome, awesome situation for me."

Set to become the organization's 27th starting quarterback since 1999, Kizer looms as the first rookie to start a Browns opener since Brandon Weeden in 2012. While Weeden was notable for being one of the league's oldest rookies, Kizer -- just 21 -- will become the NFL's third-youngest quarterback to start on opening day since 2000.

What Kizer offers that so many previous Browns starters did not is a powerful arm, excellent size for the rigorous AFC North and a sense of calm under pressure.

The rookie will be tested right away with games against the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals over the first four weeks of play. If he can survive that vicious early slate and stay upright, Kizer has a chance to start from wire-to-wire -- something a Browns quarterback hasn't done since Tim Couch pulled off the feat way back in 2000.

Everything in between has been a visual horror show, something Kizer understands -- and hopes to change.