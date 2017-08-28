How long will Aaron Donald's holdout last in L.A.?

How long would the Aaron Donald holdout have to last before the Rams decide he cannot play in the team's regular-season opener?

"I think it's hard to put an exact date on that right now," Rams coach Sean McVay said, via The Los Angeles Daily News. "To rule out one of our best players, and have a specific date on that, I don't think would be fair to our team or him. So I don't want to do that right now. The biggest thing I would stress is, we'd love to have him around and we're working hard to try to come to a solution, with respect to the process."

Lost in the Donald holdout and his quest to upend the typical five-year waiting period for a rookie to redo his rookie deal is the fact that the Rams have a new defense. While Wade Phillips' scheme has always been player friendly, it might be difficult to imagine someone with no working knowledge of the system plugging in after just a few practices no matter how cerebral Donald is.

At the time this article was published, Donald has 13 days before the season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts in Los Angeles.

Donald is good enough to receive marching orders and dominate in the trenches, or else the Rams wouldn't even be entertaining this holdout. However, his impact on the other players who have been carefully learning their assignments and spacing is a bit of a wild card.

McVay is right in keeping the red carpet rolled out for his best player, but he'll also have to keep an eye on the rest of the team and coaching staff as well. For the youngest head coach in NFL history, he's already facing questions that have flummoxed playcallers with years more experience.