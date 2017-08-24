Is There Anything Kevin Hart Can't Do?

Yes.

The answer is yes. While the diminutive comedy superstar can basically do it all when it comes to sports - (check his record MVP streak at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game) - it turns out, catching a punt is not one of them.

Kevin is still at Rams practice and just lost in a 40-yard dash - so it has been a long, rough and obviously very funny day.

That said - we finally have an answer to the question his latest special poses: What Now?

MORE REPS!!!






