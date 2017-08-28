The Checkdown  

 

 

The Most Unique Autograph in the World Belongs to Martellus Bennett

Print
  • By Scott Christopher
More Columns >

This was a cool thing today:

Some Packer fans managed to get a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they asked Packers' TE Martellus Bennett for an autograph. The creator decided that a basic signature wasn't nearly enough -- he needed to give them a specialty Marty B Doodle! According to the tweet it made the kids day... which leads us to this:

Let's hope that he isn't doing doodles for everyone in this crowd -- otherwise Aaron Rodgers may need some more options when it comes to the checkdown.



Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0