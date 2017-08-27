Free-agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks to visit Packers

Longtime 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks was released on Friday. By Sunday afternoon, he already had another team requesting a visit.

The Green Bay Packers are kicking the tires on Brooks, a 33-year-old two-time All Pro, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. Rapoport said the Denver Broncos also have some interest.

Green Bay's interest is a little unexpected for several reasons. Typically out of the veteran free-agent market, the Packers are not normally quick to pounce on players without a history in Green Bay. Brooks was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2006.

The Packers are also wary of linebackers becoming casualties against the pass. Their Nitro defense features a rotating cast of safeties at linebacker so as not to be carved apart by running backs and slot receivers. Brooks had four pass breakups for the 49ers last year alongside six sacks and 41 solo tackles.

If nothing else, Brooks can still sweep off the edge with the best of linebackers. Whether it be situational relief for Clay Matthews or just an added wrinkle in certain sub packages, the pairing would be interesting to keep an eye on if contract talks ever unfold.

For now, it's clear that Brooks' name is still carrying some weight so close to the regular season.