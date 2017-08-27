Chiefs expect Spencer Ware (torn PCL) to miss season

Spencer Ware's knee injury will likely sideline him for the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that Ware suffered a torn PCL in addition to other damage in Friday night's loss to the Seahawks. The starting running back is slated to get a second opinion, but the injury is thought to be season-ending, according to the team.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Ware also suffered LCL damage and added Sunday that the Chiefs are holding out hope that Ware can be placed on injured reserve/designated to return, per sources informed of the situation.

Ware was coming off of a career year in 2016 during which he led the team in rushing with a career-high 921 yards. The back was also Kansas City's fifth-leading receiver. With Ware out and Jeremy Maclin in Baltimore, K.C. will be without two of their top four yardage earners from 2016.

The expected long-term absence of Ware moves rookie tailback Kareem Hunt into the starting role in Kansas City. Ware and Hunt were splitting starting carries at the time of the injury.

Behind Hunt are Charcandrick West, De'Anthony Thomas and journeyman runner C.J. Spiller. Hunt, a third-round selection out of Toledo, has been impressive through two extended preseason appearances, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 8.0 yards per reception.