Eagles acquire Dexter McDougle, trade Brooks to Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets are swapping second-string secondary pieces.

Philadelphia announced Sunday that it acquired fourth-year cornerback Dexter McDougle from Gang Green in exchange for fourth-year safety Terrence Brooks.

Drafted in the third round in the 2014 draft, McDougle tore his ACL in Jets training camp and missed his entire rookie season. Over two active seasons on the field, he has seen limited playing time, tallying seven combined career tackles and one pass defensed.

McDougle is the second cornerback Philly has poached from the AFC East this offseason; the Eagles' training camp trade for former Bills corner Ronald Darby was their first attempt to solidify the position group. McDougle should be a third-string option for the Eagles at least until rookie defensive back Sidney Jones is taken off of the NFI list.

Brooks was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens one pick before McDougle in that very same draft. The safety ended his rookie year on injured reserve with a knee injury and never fully regained his third-round form. Brooks was waived on cut day last season and swooped up by the Eagles, where he compiled five tackles, one pick and two forced fumbles. He'll added safety depth behind rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in New York and could get serious playing time on a shallow roster.