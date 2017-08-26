Jordy Nelson wants to play 'two to four more years'

Aaron Rodgers said this offseason that he wants to keep tossing skins in a Packers uniform until he's 40 years young, nearly six years from now.

Will his top target Jordy Nelson be there right alongside him in 2023? Don't count on it.

The prolific Packers pass-catcher told former teammate A.J. Hawk on The HawkCast podcast that he is looking to play at least two more seasons, but not much longer after that.

"I got two more years left on this deal, it would be great to play those out and kind of see where we're at," Nelson explained. "Me personally, how I feel, how the body feels. And then, obviously, it's up to the organization what they would want to do."

Nelson continued: "I would say anywhere between two to four more years. I think four more -- so this one and three more -- would be my max. That would put me at 13 years. I'd be happy with that, obviously. At some point, I have to get my family back to Kansas."

As he described, Nelson's four-year pact, his third deal signed with Green Bay, concludes at the end of the 2018 season. He'll be 33 years old and finishing his 11th year in the league.

Star receivers have found success in the back half of their thirties in the past. Wideouts with 34 years or more of life experience have posted 37 seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards in NFL history. Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin both went over 1,060 receiving yards in 2014 at ages 35 and 34, respectively.

But considering Nelson's injury history -- ankle in 2012, ACL tear in 2015, ribs in 2016 -- he might be better off retiring when his body tells him it's the right time, not the calendar.