Britt: Confidence 'skyrocketing' on Seahawks' O-line

The Seattle Seahawks played their first game Friday night without starting left tackle George Fant, who was lost for the season last week to a torn ACL.

The early returns? So far, so good.

With second-year guard Rees Odhiambo filling in for the second-year converted basketball player Fant, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a clean pocket for the bulk of his playing time, during which he conducted five scoring drives and went 13 for 19 for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Even more impressive was the balance Seattle established on offense from the get-go. With Wilson in the game, Seattle ran the ball 18 times and passed it 19 times. The line paved the way for another impressive outing for Chris Carson and sprung seven gains of 15-plus yards, many of which came on play-actions and boots. When the quarterback left, the Seahawks had a 16-10 lead and looked regular-season ready.

Starting center Justin Britt attributed Seattle's success to the growing cohesion along the long-maligned offensive line.

"I think our confidence is skyrocketing," he told reporters following the game, per 710 ESPN Seattle. "I think our camaraderie and our trust in each other is starting to really show.

"I trusted Rees, so did Luke [Joeckel], and we miss George to death and it's a tragic injury, but Rees is a great man to step up and fill the void. He's done great all week and he did good tonight."

Against a formidable Kansas City front seven, the Seattle line held its own, a good sign for a unit that Pro Football Focus ranked as the worst in football last season.

An improved offensive line could be the difference between an early-round exit and a Super Bowl run in the Emerald City. If Friday night's performance is a prelude of things to come, the Seahawks should expect a far stronger front in 2017 and one of their most potent offenses in years.