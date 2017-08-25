Chiefs RB Spencer Ware suffers torn PCL, knee damage

The preseason injury list continues to grow.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware injured his knee on the first drive of the game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Per the team's official website, Ware suffered a torn PCL and additional knee damage. He will receive another opinion but the injury is thought to be season ending.

Ware was injured fighting for extra yards on a swing pass. He tried to get up before going back to the ground grabbing his right knee. The fourth-year pro looked to be in a lot of pain and couldn't put weight on his leg as he was carted off the field.

Ware earned the Chiefs starting gig last season, going for 921 yards on 214 carries. The 25-year-old also is a passing game threat, going for 447 yards on 33 catches in 2016.

Ware was splitting first-team reps with rookie Kareem Hunt before the injury struck. Hunt earned the rest of the starting reps in Friday night's 26-13 loss to the Seahawks. The rookie finished with nine carries for 39 yards. The Chiefs' other backup options struggled. Charcandrick West took three carries for negative-1 yard and C.J. Spiller had three totes for 10 yards.

If Ware misses significant time due to the injury, Hunt is likely in play for a bellcow role in Reid's offense.