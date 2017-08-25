Julian Edelman (knee) carted to locker room vs. Lions

Julian Edelman busted loose for three catches on the New England Patriots' first drive Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but left with a knee injury.

On his third catch and run, the receiver limped off the field grabbing his right knee after a non-contact injury.

After a brief stint in the sideline medical tent, Edelman walked to the cart and was taken to the locker room, per multiple reporters on the scene.

Edelman caught three passes for 53 yards on the opening drive before leaving and did not return to the Pats' 30-28 win.

UPDATE: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Edelman suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL, according to sources informed of the injury.