Report: Julio Jones to get 'a few' reps vs. Cardinals

Julio Jones appears set to make his preseason debut on Saturday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The Atlanta Falcons superstar receiver will play "a few" reps in the team's third preseason game, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reported Friday.

Jones sat out the first two preseason games as he returned from offseason foot surgery. While there was no concern Matt Ryan's No. 1 target wouldn't be ready for the regular season, having the All-Pro out there on Saturday is confirmation he's fully healthy.

"I'm feeling good,'' Jones said Thursday. "Me and (head coach Dan Quinn), we'll talk it over. If I'm ready to go, I'll go out there and play Saturday. I mean it's football. I'm ready to go whenever.''

With the Falcons breaking in new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, getting Jones some reps with the first team unit in Saturday's dress rehearsal is a boon for a high-flying Atlanta offense that is looking to put the Super Bowl disaster behind them.