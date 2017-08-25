Bobby Beathard named contributor finalist for HOF

Bobby Beathard, former Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers general manager, has been named a contributor finalist for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Beathard won two Super Bowls as GM of the Redskins from 1978 to 1988. He also guided the Chargers to a Super Bowl appearance during his 11 seasons at the helm in San Diego.

"There's nothing I love more than football," Beathard said Friday in a statement released by the Hall of Fame. "I feel like I've gone through life without a job and got paid for it."

In Washington, the general manager led the Redskins to a 105-63 regular season record, a winning percentage of .625 that was tops in the NFC and second-best in the NFL over his 11 years there. Beathard was inducted as the 49th member of the Redskins' Ring of Fame last fall.

Beathard was the director of player personnel for the Miami Dolphins during two Super Bowl campaigns, including the 1972 perfect season. Beathard also worked as a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs during their 1966 AFL title season and for the Atlanta Falcons for four seasons.

Beathard is the patriarch of a football family. His young brother, Pete Beathard, played quarterback at USC and in the NFL. His son, Kurt Beathard, was most recently the offensive coordinator at Illinois State. One of his grandsons, C.J. Beathard, is currently a rookie quarterback for the 49ers.

The 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee ultimately will determine in February if Beathard will be enshrined as part of the next Hall of Fame class. He must receive 80 percent of the committee's votes in order to be inducted.

Beathard's nomination is part of a recent push by the NFL to recognize more contributors. Before the bylaws changed three years ago, contributors were voted in the same class as modern-era players. Next year, two contributors will be nominated as finalists for induction and, starting with the 2020 class, one will be nominated each year moving forward.

Others who were considered among the favorites for nomination included: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, ex-Cowboys scout and NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class will be revealed at NFL Honors on Feb. 3, a day before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Former Redskins GM and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly, who succeeded Beathard in Washington after working under him as an assistant, congratulated him on his nomination: