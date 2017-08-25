Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree on eight-year contract extension

Dabo Swinney led Clemson to its first national title since 1981 last season. On Friday, the Tigers rewarded Swinney for that feat.

The school announced it and the head coach have agreed to a new eight-year contract extension through 2024.

"Dabo's impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship," Director of athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now -- and in the future -- and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come."

Swinney has led the Tigers to an 89-29 record since he became head coach in 2008. Most recently, in the last six years, Swinney's Clemson teams have earned a 70-13 record, with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2015 and a victory in the title game in 2016 over Alabama.

Swinney's new deal is worth $54 million total with an average of $6.75 million a year, the school announced.

"I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family," Swinney said in a statement. "My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn't be more proud to be your head coach."

