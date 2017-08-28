2017 NFL Kickoff Concert driven by Hyundai, Boston

On Thursday, September 7, football is back! Celebrate 2017 NFL Kickoff and the Patriots' Super Bowl LI Championship with a special celebration in downtown Boston.

The concert will begin at 12PM on Thursday, September 7 at Christopher Columbus Park in downtown Boston. It will feature appearances by Patriots' Legends and a live performance by a surprise musical guest. Before the concert at 11AM, there will be a special screening of "America's Game," celebrating the Patriots' Super Bowl LI winning season.

The concert is free and open to the public rain or shine. Access to the general public viewing areas is limited and first-come, first-served. Fans do not need tickets to attend the free concert.

STAY CONNECTED:

For a chance to win tickets to 2017 NFL Kickoff, register now for Fan Mobile Pass and check in at the concert.

Follow @NFL and #RandomActsofKickoff and #Kickoff2017 to get the most up-to-date 2017 NFL Kickoff news. Visit NFL.com/Kickoff for more information.

SECURITY

The NFL and the City of Boston want to ensure the event is enjoyable, accessible and safe. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not allowed into Christopher Columbus Park. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures. Items determined inappropriate for entry into the park will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Christopher Columbus Park or the Boston Police Department.

The NFL CLEAR bag policy will NOT be in effect for the Kickoff Concert; however, there are restrictions on the SIZE of bags that may be brought to the Kickoff Concert. The NFL and the City of Boston strongly encourage fans not to bring any type of bag, but if necessary, bags must be smaller than 16" x 14" x 12". An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection.

To ensure public safety and security, the following items are prohibited. This list is intended as a guide and should not be considered all-inclusive.

° Alcohol

° Any vehicle except a wheelchair, baby carriage or other like vehicle

° Banners (any object that obstructs the view of another)

° Drones

° Fireworks

° Golf Clubs and Golf Balls

° Illegal substances

° Laser Lights and Pointers

° Mace/Pepper Spray

° Noisemakers and Horns

° Poles, Sticks, Missile like objects of any kind

° Smoking of any kind

° Weapons, Knives, Firearms and Explosives

Fans will be expected to follow the rules and regulations of Boston Parks and Recreation, which include but are not limited to the below items. Fans may not:

° Go under any balustrade, railing or fence

° Sit, stand, lie, or climb upon any balustrade, railing, fence, wall, roof, statue, monument, fountain, bush, tree, flower bed, cultivated area or lawn areas in the Public Garden except areas designated as sitting areas

° Dig up, cut, break, remove, deface, defile, or take any tree, bush, plant, turf, rock, gravel, building, structure, fence, railing, sign or any item connected with such park or place

° Disturb any bird's nest or eggs

° Injure or have possession of any wild animal or bird

° Set any trap or snare

° Drop or place a lighted match, cigarette, cigar or other burning substance

ENTRY

Fans may enter the concert site at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Richmond Street or Atlantic Avenue near Tia's Restaurant and may watch the performances from Christopher Columbus Park. The entrances will open to the public beginning at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 7, and the concert will begin at 12PM.

TRANSPORTATION

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation and should arrive early to enjoy activities and avoid any traffic or parking delays.

BROADCAST

Livestreaming of the NFL Kickoff Concert driven by Hyundai will begin at 12:15PM on NFL.com, NFL Mobile, NFL Twitter and NFL YouTube.

POST-CONCERT

Immediately following the concert, fans are encouraged to watch the Patriots-Chiefs game at local Boston establishments. The game will not be broadcast from the concert site at the conclusion of the event.

All times listed above are ET.

Did one of our staff help to make your 2017 NFL Kickoff experience more memorable? Please let us know if an NFL volunteer or staff member went the EXTRA YARD for you and made a difference in your experience in Boston. Contact Us and tell us your story!