2017 NFL Kickoff Concert Driven By Hyundai

On Thursday, September 7, football is back! Celebrate 2017 NFL Kickoff and the Patriots' Super Bowl LI Championship with a special celebration in downtown Boston.

The concert will begin at 12PM on Thursday, September 7 at Christopher Columbus Park in downtown Boston. It will feature appearances by Patriots' Legends and a live performance by a surprise musical guest. Before the concert at 11AM, there will be a special screening of "America's Game," celebrating the Patriots' Super Bowl LI winning season.

The concert is free and open to the public rain or shine. Access to the general public viewing areas is limited and first-come, first-served. Fans do not need tickets to attend the free concert.

STAY CONNECTED:

For a chance to win tickets to 2017 NFL Kickoff, register now for Fan Mobile Pass and check in at the concert.

Follow @NFL and #RandomActsofKickoff and #Kickoff2017 to get the most up-to-date 2017 NFL Kickoff news. Visit NFL.com/Kickoff for more information.

ENTRY

Fans may enter the concert site at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Richmond Street or Atlantic Avenue near Tia's Restaurant and may watch the performances from Christopher Columbus Park. The entrances will open to the public beginning at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 7, and the concert will begin at 12PM.

TRANSPORTATION

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation and should arrive early to enjoy activities and avoid any traffic or parking delays.

POST-CONCERT

Immediately following the concert, fans are encouraged to watch the Patriots-Chiefs game at local Boston establishments. The game will not be broadcast from the concert site at the conclusion of the event.

All times listed above are ET.

Did one of our staff help to make your 2017 NFL Kickoff experience more memorable? Please let us know if an NFL volunteer or staff member went the EXTRA YARD for you and made a difference in your experience in Boston. Contact Us and tell us your story!