Injury roundup: Odell Beckham (ankle) not practicing

When will Odell Beckham return to the lineup for Big Blue? Don't hold your breath.

The Giants receiver was nowhere to be seen at Wednesday's Giants practice, per multiple reports. The team also went through the session without veteran pass-catcher Brandon Marshall.

Beckham hasn't touched the field since suffering an ankle sprain in Monday night's preseason loss to the Browns. Coach Ben McAdoo on Tuesday refused to share whether the star wideout is dealing with a high or low ankle sprain, but clarified Wednesday that Beckham was "getting treatment."

Asked specifically about Beckham's status for the opener against the Cowboys, McAdoo responded flatly: "We're taking it day by day."

In the same loss to Cleveland, Brandon Marshall injured his shoulder, but X-rays came up negative and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was told Tuesday by a team source that the veteran will "be fine."

Other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in the NFL:

1. It's full speed ahead for Cam Newton, who is set to start Thursday night's preseason tilt against the Jaguars, the team announced.

2. The Panthers will also get their first look at rookie receiver Curtis Samuel, who missed nearly all of training camp with a strained hamstring.

3. Packers left tackle Bryan Bulaga reportedly exited practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury.

4. Bruce Arians said Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche is day-to-day with a calf strain. Arians added Nkemdiche will be in a boot "for a minute."

5. Falcons coach Dan Quinn has ruled out Devonta Freeman (concussion) for Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Quinn also added, however, that the star running back is back running despite not practicing on Wednesday.

6. Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot), wideout Jordan Matthews (chest), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) all participated in position-specific drills on Wednesday.

7. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (toe) practiced fully today, and head coach Jay Gruden is hopeful that Reed can play in Sunday's game against the Bengals.

8. Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) will make his preseason debut on Friday against the Seahawks.

9. Steelers receiver Martavius Bryant is day to day with a hamstring injury. Mike Tomlin, however, expects Bryant back at practice on Thursday.

10. Bears coach John Fox told reporters running back Ka'Deem Carey will be out roughly six weeks following wrist surgery.