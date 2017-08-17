Injuries: Thomas Rawls out Friday; Eddie Lacy starting

Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is dealing with a minor ankle injury and will not play in Friday's preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Pete Carroll announced Thursday.

As a result, Eddie Lacy will start at running back for the Seahawks this week, Carroll said.

Lacy saw limited time in the Seahawks' preseason opener, picking up 10 yards on four carries against the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll likely see a very modest increase in carries against the Vikings.

Here are some other injuries we've been tracking on Thursday:

1. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly will need surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot and likely is heading to the injured reserve/designated to return list, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Tennessee Titans tight end Eric Decker (ankle) won't play against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, coach Mike Mularkey said.

3. San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster is dealing with a mild AC joint sprain and was limited in practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after practice, however, that he expects Foster to play Saturday against the Broncos.

Fellow linebacker NaVorro Bowman left practice Thursday with a mild AC joint sprain also, per Shanahan.

4. Los Angeles Chargers veteran left tackle Russell Okung reportedly has a left leg injury and didn't practice.

5. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he's not sure if wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (shoulder) or Cody Latimer (knee) will play Saturday against the 49ers.

6. Redskins linebacker Junior Galette (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Packers, while receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) will likely be a game-time decision.

7. Jets wideout Quincy Enunwa is expected to get neck surgery next week, per the team.

8. Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton (knee) was injured during practice on Wednesday and will not play in Monday's preseason game, the team announced. Shelton will be evaluated week-to-week.