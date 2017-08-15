Adam Gase: Dolphins' Jay Cutler set to play Thursday

Jay Cutler looks set to make his Dolphins debut this week.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that the quarterback "looks like" he's going to play in Thursday's preseason against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cutler has been with Miami for a little over a week after coming out of a brief retirement.

The reunion between Gase and Cutler happened in large part because of the quarterback's familiarity with the coach's system stemming from their time together in Chicago. With Cutler getting up to speed re-learning the offense, it makes sense to give him some run this week to help work on his rapport with new teammates in a live setting.

How much time Cutler spends on the field remains to be seen. Even a few drives will give the Dolphins an indication of where he is with the offense and show the rest of us the status of his arm after undergoing surgery that ended his 2016 campaign.

While Cutler will play Thursday, Gase said he hasn't decided on whether running back Jay Ajayi will participate. Ajayi cleared concussion protocol Tuesday.