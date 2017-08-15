Injury roundup: Jay Ajayi clears concussion protocol

Jay Ajayi made it thorough concussion protocol.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins' running back has been cleared.

Ajayi was expected to be cleared after participating in Monday's practice. The 24-year-old back needed to leap one final hurdle to get off the list officially.

Ajayi suffered a concussion two weeks ago. The Dolphins likely will take it easy on their bruising workhorse. We don't expect to see him much this preseason. Miami's offense plans to be run-heavy in 2017, and the Dolphins need Ajayi as healthy and as fresh as possible to execute that strategy.

Here is a rundown of other injuries we are monitoring Tuesday:

1. Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn got an injection in his foot, which the team hopes fixes the nagging issue, Rapoport reported. Glenn has sat out practices this summer due to the issue.